UPTET Admit Card 2019 to be released today @ updeled.gov.in; check exam pattern, selection process

UPTET Exam 2019: Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET) admit card 2019 will be released today, on December 12, 2019. UPTET admit card will be released on official at updeled.gov.in. Candidates will have to keep a check on the official link provided above.

As per the official notification, the Exam Regulatory Authority, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh will release the Admit Card for the UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019 on Thursday, December 12, 2019, on the official website.

Those candidates who have applied for the UPTET 2019 exam can download their admit card at updeled.gov.in after it is released.

The UPTET 2019 exam will be conducted on December 22 at 1986 exam centres across the state. The exam will be held in two sessions: 10 am to 12.30 pm (primary level) and 2.30 pm to 5 pm (upper primary level).

The secretary of exam regulatory authority, UP, Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi said while the test for the primary level would be held at 1986 centres, the same for an upper primary level would be held at 1063 centres.

How to download UPTET admit card 2019:

Visit the official website at updeled.gov.in Click on the UPTET 2019 tab On the left side of the page, click on the link that reads UPTET 2019 admit card A login page will appear Key in your login credentials and submit Your admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and take its print out.

UPTET 2019: Important Date

S. No. Event Date 1 Admit Card download date December 12, 2019 2 UPTET Exam Date 2019 December 22, 2019 3 After the exam sealed OMR sheets to be submitted at ERA office December 24, 2019 4 Date to release the provisional answer keys December 26, 2019

(afternoon) 5 Last date to accept challenges against answer keys December 30, 2019 6 Date to form the committee to examine and solve

answer key challenges January 13, 2020 7 Publication of final (updated) answer key with

inputs from subject experts on the website January 16, 2020 8 Result declaration (as per the final answer key) January 21, 2020 9 Issue of certificates to the successful candidates within one month after the declaration of

the result UPTET Exam 2019: Schedule

Date of Examination Paper Timing Duration December 22, 2019 (Sunday) Paper-I 10:00 am to 12:30 noon 02:30 Hours December 22, 2019 (Sunday) Paper -II 02:30 pm to 05:00 pm 02:30 Hours

UPTET 2019: Selection Process

The selection process of UPTET 2019 comprises of the written examination. Candidates belonging to the general category score 60 per cent and candidates belonging to the reserved category who score 55 per cent will qualify the exam. In total general category, candidates will have to score 90 marks out of 150 and reserved category candidates will have to score 82 marks out of 150.

UPTET 2019: Exam Pattern

The UPTET examination will comprise of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will be conducted for candidates who want to teach Class 1 to 5 and Paper-II will be conducted for candidates who want to teach Class 6 to 8.

Both the Paper I and Paper II exams will comprise of 150 objective type questions. Subjects like Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I (Hindi) and Language II (English/Urdu/Sanskrit) will remain the same for both the papers accept Mathematics and Environmental Studies for Paper I and Mathematics and Science OR Social Science for Paper-II.