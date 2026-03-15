Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed to miss The Hundred 2026? Check what latest report says

New Delhi:

The Hundred 2026 auction recently concluded, and with several star players making their way into different franchises, the purchase of Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed in the auction caught major headlines. It is worth noting that Abrar was roped in by Sunrisers Leeds in the auction, a franchise that is under Indian ownership.

With the ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan, Sunrisers Leeds getting Abrar Ahmed saw many raise questions and slam the franchise as well. However, according to a recent report by the Times of India, Abrar Ahmed might not get the opportunity to represent Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred 2026.

It is worth noting that international commitments could be the reason that Abrar might miss out, as the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) might not grant him the NOC (No Objection Certificate) required to compete in the tournament.

Notably, Pakistan is scheduled to play the West Indies from July 15 to August 7 in a two-Test series. The Hundred, on the other hand, begins on July 21 and will run until August 16.

Abrar confident of getting the NOC: Report

A source in the know gave his take on the developing situation. While talking about the clashing schedule of The Hundred and the West Indies series, they went on to state that Abrar is confident of getting the NOC due to the money involved.

"He might not play The Hundred, given the fact that Pakistan is playing a two-match Test series against West Indies. It is a lot of money. His agent has put his name in the auction, which means he is confident of getting the NOC. He is also among the few current Pakistani cricketers who have a good relationship with the PCB chief. The chances of him playing in The Hundred are 50-50,” the source was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

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