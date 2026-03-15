Kevin PIetersen steps down as Delhi Capitals' mentor ahead of IPL 2026

New Delhi:

The 19th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) is all set to kick off on March 28. Ahead of the new season of the tournament, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen took to social media and revealed that he will be stepping down from the role of mentor of Delhi Capitals ahead of the new season.

Taking to X, Pietersen shared that he would be stepping down as Delhi Capitals’ mentor for the upcoming season of the IPL as he could not commit the time that the role required. He also revealed that he would be joining the commentary team instead.

"I cannot be a mentor for Delhi Capitals in this IPL season. I cannot commit to the time that the job requires. Best wishes to all the players for this season! However, I'll see you back in the commentary box! IPL is the world's best league, and I can't wait to see all of you soon,” Pietersen tweeted.

Delhi Capitals replied to the tweet, saying, “Thank you for all your positivity, hard work and love last year, legend. We’ll enjoy watching you cheer us on from the comms box this season. Roar macha!”

Delhi Capitals aim to clinch maiden IPL title

Speaking of Delhi Capitals, the side will be looking to get their hands on their first IPL title. After 18 years of the IPL, Capitals are yet to clinch the trophy. The side looked like heavy favourites in the first half of the 2025 season; however, their momentum fizzled out as the competition progressed, and they ended up getting eliminated from the group stage of the tournament.

In the 14 matches that Capitals played, the side managed to win 7 and lost 6 with one producing no result. With 15 points to their name, Capitals ended up in the fifth spot in the standings as they missed out on the knockouts.

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