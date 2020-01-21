CDAC C-CAT Result 2019: C-CAT round 2 seat allotment shortly. Direct link to check

Image Source : INDIA TV CDAC C-CAT Result 2019: C-CAT second round seat allotment shortly. Direct link to check

CDAC C-CAT Second Round Seat Allotment Result 2019: The Centre for Development and Advanced Computing (CDAC) is going to release the seat allotment result Round 2 for CDAC C-CAT 2019 exam anytime soon. The CDAC C-CAT 2019 round 2 seat allotment result will be made available on the official of the Centre-- cdac.in.

Candidates, who couldn’t make it in the CDAC C-CAT 2019 first round of seat allotment, can check the second round seat allotment list. The selection of candidates for CDAC C-CAT is done through two rounds of seat allocations. We are also providing you with a direct link which will be activated once CDAC C-CAT Round 2 Allotment Result 2019 is released.

The Centre for Development of the exam was conducted by Advanced Computing (CDAC) on December 8 and December 15. The seat allotment result of round 1 was declared on January 8, 2020.

Steps to Check CDAC C-CAT Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

1. Visit the official website of the CDAC-- cdac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on ‘CDAC C-CAT 2019 Exam’ link

3. Enter your Application Form Number and Password

4. The CDAC C-CAT 2nd Allotment List 2019 will be displayed on your screen

5. Download and take a print out of the list for future reference

The CDAC conducts a computerized Common Admission Test (C-CAT) every year. The exam grants admissions to all PG Diploma courses of C-DAC. The CDAC C-CAT is held twice a year, once in June (for August admissions) and in December (for February admissions).

