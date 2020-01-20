Image Source : PTI HP TET November 2019 results declared. Direct link to download

HP TET November 2019 Results declared: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala released the HP TET November 2019 result on its official website. The Himachal Pradesh TET examination was conducted on November 10, 11, 17 and 24, 2019 at various centres across the state, the result for which have been declared today, i.e., January 20, 2020. Candidates who appeared for the HP Teacher Eligibility Test can check their results on the official website of HPBOSE-- hpbose.org.

The HPBOSE had conducted the HP TET November 2019 examination for eight subjects- Arts, Non-Medical, JBT, Language Teacher, Medical, Punjabi, Shashtri and Urdu.

Steps to check HP TET November 2019 Results

1. Visit the official website of HPBOSE-- hpbose.org

2. On the homepage, click on 'TET (NOV-2019)' link

3. Enter your HP TET roll number or application number and click on submit

4. Your Himachal Pradesh TET Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a printout for future reference

