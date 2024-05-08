West Bengal WBCHSE HS Results 2024 Topper list out: Abhik Das secures top position in class 12 board exam

Follow us on Image Source : FILE West Bengal WBCHSE HS Results 2024 Topper list released

West Bengal, WBCHSE HS Results 2024 Toppers: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, WBCHSE has released the results of the class 12 board exams today, May 8. As per result, this year, the overall pass percentage stood 90 percent. In the Science stream, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 97.19 per cent, which is the highest pass percentage in all streams, as per the council.

This year, a total of 7,64,448 students registered for the exam of which, 7,55,324 students appeared for the exam. Out of them, 6,79,784 students have passed the exam. It should be noted that the results were announced in a press conference at 1 pm today, May 8.

The West Bengal Higher Secondary Education Board has released the full list of toppers along with the WB HS 12th Result 2024. Abhik Das from Mac Williams Higher Secondary School in Alipurduar has secured the first position with a score of 99.2 per cent. Soumyadip Saha from Narendra Ram Krishna Mission has secured the second position with a score of 98 per cent, and Abhishek Gupta from Ram Krishna Mission in Malda has secured the third position with a score of 98.8 per cent.

When will I be able to download WBCHSE HS Result 2024 Scorecards?

Students will be able to download WBCHSE HS Result 2024 Scorecards at 3 pm. Students are advised to keep their roll number, and roll code handy to check their scorecards. It should be noted that the students can collect their original marksheets from the respective exam camp from May 10 onwards. After the deadline, students can collect the original marksheets from their respective schools.

