Mangalore University Result 2020 DECLARED: Direct Link to check November/December degree exam result

Steps to check Mangalore University Result 2020:

The Mangalore University has declared results for the degree examinations that were held in November and December 2020 on their official website -- mangaloreuniversity.ac.in. Those who had appeared for the exams can check their Mangalore University Result 2020 from the official website -- mangaloreuniversity.ac.in. We are also providing a direct link to download your Mangalore University Result 2020.

Step 1: Visit official Mangalore University website -- mangaloreuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Visit the 'Academics' section

Step 3: Click on 'November/December 2019 Exam Result'

Step 4: Enter all required details

Step 5: Download and take a printout for further reference