CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2024 to be DECLARED today, check websites, how to download, more

CGBSE 10th 12th Results 2024: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the results of class 10th and 12th today (May 9). The students who have appeared for their exams of class 10th and 12th can check their results online by visiting the official website links provided by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education. Chhattisgarh board 10th and 12th results are likely to be announced at 12.30 pm on Thursday.

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will declare the results on cgbse.nic.in. Those who are waiting for the results should keep their hall tickets ready. The students can check the results and download the marksheet with the details mentioned on the hall tickets.

Timing of CGBSSE 10th, 12th Result 2024

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education announced the date and timing of the Chhattisgarh Board class 10 and class 12 results. The Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th results will be declared on Thursday May 9, 2024. Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education officials will announce the results at a press conference at 12:30 pm.

CGBSE Results 2024 on Official Websites

CGBSE board 10th and 12th results will be declared on May 9, 2024. Students can check their results on the official website. Students can check the results on the below websites:

cg.results.nic.in

results.cg.nic.in

cgbse.nic.in

Steps to check the results of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE)

Chhattisgarh board class 10 and class 12 results will be available online on the above-mentioned websites. Here are the steps one should follow to check the results and download the marksheet.

Step 1: Visit the official website - cg.results.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in and

cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click the CG result portal

Step 3: Click on CG 10th/ 12th result link

Step 4: Login on the website by using the roll number and other credentials

Step 5: After following the above steps the Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th results 2024 marksheet will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the marksheets

