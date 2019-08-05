AIIMS Recruitment 2019: Vacancies for Nursing Staff Officers. Get details about eligibility, selection procedure, last date

Image Source : FILE PHOTO AIIMS Recruitment 2019

AIIMS Recruitment 2019 | The All India Institute of Medical Sciences inviting applications for the 503 post of Nursing Staff Officers in AIIMS, Delhi. Aspirants can visit the official website -- aiimsexams.org to apply online. The direct link for the application process is given below. They can also click and get access to the registration page through the direct link.

Direct link to apply for Nursing Staff Officers in AIIMS, Delhi

AIIMS Recruitment 2019 | Name and number of the posts

AIIMS will be recruiting candidates for the Nursing Staff Officers in AIIMS, Delhi . A total of 503 selected candidates will be posted to AIIMS, Delhi.

AIIMS Recruitment 2019 | Last date to apply:

The last date to apply for Nursing Staff Officers post in AIIMS, Delhi is August 21, till 5 am.

AIIMS Recruitment 2019 | Age limit:

For AIIMS, Delhi Nursing Staff Officers posts the minimum age limit is 18 years while the maximum age limit is 30 years.

AIIMS Recruitment 2019 | Educational Qualification:

For AIIMS, Delhi, The candidate must have B.Sc (Hon) (Nursing) or B.Sc (Nursing) from a recognised University.

AIIMS Recruitment 2019 | Application Fee:

The application fees for the candidates belong from General and OBC is Rs 1500. Whereas, for SC, ST and EWS candidates, the application fee is Rs 1200. For PWD candidates no application fee will be charged.

Candidates must know that the application fee payment shall only be done through online mode.

AIIMS Recruitment 2019 | Exam and result date:

Examination for Nursing Staff Officer in AIIMS, Delhi will be conducted on August 15 while the result will be declared on September 24.