Delhi: Two dead, 4 injured after truck hits stationary vehicle in Welcome area

Delhi road accident: Two helpers of a truck were killed and four people got injured after another truck hit the stationary vehicle in northeast Delhi's Welcome area today (May 25), police said. According to police, the incident took place around 12:30 am on Thursday on the flyover near Welcome Metro Station.

Complainant Doje, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, UP, reported that he works as labourer in a truck. Naurang, also a resident of Loni, is the driver of the truck. Three other helpers were also present on the vehicle at the time of the accident. They were identified as Sunil, Ravi Kishan and Satish Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The truck was carrying bricks which was to be transported to Karol Bagh, police said. Around 12.30 am, while the truck was on the flyover, one of its front tyres burst. Doje was opening the tyre bolts when another truck hit the stationary truck from behind, the DCP said.

Two people who died in the crash were identified as Ravi Kishan and Satish Kumar. Four others- Doje, Mahesh, Naurang and Sunil- got injured, police said, adding that Mahesh is the driver of the second truck that came from behind.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Welcome police station, DCP Tirkey said.

In another incident, a vagabond died on Thursday after he ran over by an unidentified vehicle in north Delhi Kashmere Gate area. The police received information regarding the incident at 2.55 am, another police officer said.

The vagabond was sleeping at a pavement near Nigambodh Ghat at the time of the accident. A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered, police said.

The investigation is in progress and police are trying to identify the offending vehicle, they added.

(With PTI inputs)

