Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA He committed his first crime at 17

Delhi's Rohini court on Thursday pronounced the verdict against Delhi's serial killer and rapist Ravinder Kumar. The court sentenced convict Kumar to life imprisonment. He was convicted by the Rohini court on 6 May.

Kumar murdered over 30 children from 2008 to 2015. The serial killer got the punishment for one of the 30 crimes he committed.

Also read- Gurugram: Doctor rapes patient with alleged help of her friend; case registered