Delhi: Two dead after fire breaks out in Jaitpur, Kirari areas

Delhi fire: An unidentified body has been recovered after the fire broke out at a shop in South east Delhi's Jaitpur area, officials said on Saturday (March 11). "The fire broke out at paint shop," official said.

"A body has been recovered from the shop. His identity is being established," police said.

Official said that 11 fire tenders have been mobilised to the scene to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately.

Fire in Kirari:

Meanwhile, a fire incident also occurred in a house in Suleman Nagar of Delhi's Kirari area. Three fire tenders were sent to the spot and the fire has been brought under control.

One person has died in the incident, said Delhi Fire Service.

More details are awaited.

