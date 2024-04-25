Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Aam Aadmi Party to release campaign song ahead of second phase of polling

Follow us on Image Source : AP AAP workers held protest

Ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha voting, the Aam Admi Party is scheduled to launch its campaigning song today. The party leaders are supposed to launch the AAP's official campaign song today at noon. It is pertinent to note that the development comes amid the Aam Admi Party's ongoing protest against the arrest of the party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in the Delhi Excise Policy scam, and since then, the party has been holding mass protests demanding the Chief Minister's release.

Recently, the AAP and the law enforcement agencies have locked horns over the curtailing of the basic rights of the Delhi CM, who is currently lodged in jail. The AAP leaders have also held protests over the claim that the Chief Minister was also barred from taking his insulin. On a similar line, the party continues to target the Centre, alleging it of conspiring to kill the Delhi Chief Minister in jail. The party has accused the government of not providing proper attention to Kejriwal's health nor it was allowing him to take insulin.

The Delhi Court orders the formation of a medical board to examine Kejriwal

Meanwhile, AAP welcomed a Delhi court's decision directing AIIMS to constitute a medical board to examine Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying the direction proves there is no diabetologist in the Tihar jail.

The court directed the AIIMS to constitute a medical board to examine Kejriwal to determine if he needs insulin to control his blood sugar levels and said the home-cooked food that the AAP chief is consuming is different from the diet chart prepared by his doctor.

Kaveri Baweja, a special judge for CBI and ED cases, passed the order while declining Kejriwal's plea for video consultation with his doctor in the presence of his wife.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Kejriwal has been in Tihar jail for about 22 days. He has been saying for many days that his sugar level is increasing and that there is no diabetes specialist in jail. He has been demanding insulin. Today, the court's decision made it clear that there is no diabetes specialist in Tihar jail."

"This is a welcome step and has proved that whatever he was saying was true," he said.

His Cabinet colleague Atishi said the court order proves that Kejriwal did not receive the right medical supervision in Tihar jail.

"Today, after 22 days in judicial custody, the Rouse Avenue court has directed the Tihar jail authorities to constitute a medical board of specialized doctors, including endocrinologists from AIIMS, who will examine and look after the severe diabetic condition of Kejriwal," she said.

"We hope that this medical board will sit today only to do his checkup and start giving him insulin from today itself," she added.