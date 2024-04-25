Delhi: 25-year-old ice cream vendor stabbed to death near India Gate

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Security personnel stand guard at the barricaded Kartavya Path near the India Gate in New Delhi.

A grim turn of events unfolded late Wednesday evening near India Gate in Delhi as a 25-year-old ice cream vendor named Prabhakar was fatally stabbed during a brawl. The Delhi Police has swiftly responded, registering a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the perpetrator(s) responsible for this heinous crime.

"We will register accordingly and 9 teams of PS and 3 teams of special staff have been constituted for the search of accused," said police.

"We could only find money in his bag and watch on his hand .. no i card.. so name is not sure yet," added DCP New Delhi.