Thursday, April 25, 2024
     
Delhi: 25-year-old ice cream vendor stabbed to death near India Gate

In a bid to expedite the investigation, law enforcement authorities are meticulously scanning CCTV footage from the area, hoping to glean crucial evidence that will lead to the identification and subsequent arrest of the accused.

Updated on: April 25, 2024 8:08 IST
India Gate
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Security personnel stand guard at the barricaded Kartavya Path near the India Gate in New Delhi.

A grim turn of events unfolded late Wednesday evening near India Gate in Delhi as a 25-year-old ice cream vendor named Prabhakar was fatally stabbed during a brawl. The Delhi Police has swiftly responded, registering a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the perpetrator(s) responsible for this heinous crime.

"We will register accordingly and 9 teams of PS and 3 teams of special staff have been constituted for the search of accused," said police.

 "We could only find money in his bag and watch on his hand .. no i card.. so name is not sure yet," added DCP New Delhi.

