Delhi: Man standing atop moving truck dies after his head hits metro station beam in Adarsh Nagar

In an unfortunate incident, a 20-year-old man standing atop a moving truck died after his head hit a metro station beam in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area on Wednesday. According to police, Mahendra Park police station received a call regarding the incident in a fruit market in Azadpur.

Victim declared dead in hospital

Following the incident, a team was rushed to the spot and they found that the truck driver took Mohammad Bilal to BJRM Hospital where he was declared dead, a senior police officer said. In order to piece together the events leading up to the incident, law enforcement reviewed CCTV footage from nearby locations. The footage revealed that Bilal had been positioned atop the truck, facing the rear side, prior to the incident, he added.

What does CCTV footage suggest?

In one of the footage, he was seen standing but moments later when the truck crossed Adarsh Nagar Metro Station, Bilal was lying on the floor of the truck, the officer said. According to the police, Bilal’s head bumped into the beam of the metro station and he collapsed. Prima facie, it seems that the man died because of this.

It should be noted here that the spot and the truck were inspected by the crime and FSL teams, the officer said, adding that an FIR has been registered and a probe is underway.

