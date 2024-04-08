Noida: 25-year-old man dies after sliding in waterpark at GIP Mall

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Noida Police ADCP Manish Beshra

In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old lost his life after his condition suddenly deteriorated during his visit to a waterpark on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Dhanjay Maheshwari, 25, a resident of Delhi, was on a visit to the water park at The Great India Place (GIP) mall with four of his friends when the tragic incident occurred.

Speaking of the incident, Noida ADCP Manish Beshra said Dhanjay complained about a breathing issue to his friends after completing their water park ride inside GIP Mall, located in Noida's Sector 38. Even after 10-15 minutes of rest, he did not feel any better; he was taken to nearby Kailash Hospital by an ambulance of GIP Mall authorities, where the doctors declared him dead.

"A 25-year-old named Dhananjay Maheshwari came to a waterpark with four of his friends. After sliding, Dhananjay faced difficulties breathing... Later, he was taken to a hospital via ambulance, where he was declared dead," the police official said.

Meanwhile, the family members of Maheshwari also reached Noida as soon as they were informed of the incident. A postmortem is being carried out to ascertain the exact cause of the death.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Manish Mishra said, "We have initiated legal proceedings, and the body has been sent for autopsy, after which the reason could be confirmed."

