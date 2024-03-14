Noida: 14-year-old falls to death from 22nd floor of high-rise, police suspect suicide

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative image

Noida: A class 7 student passed away after allegedly falling from the 22nd floor of a residential high-rise in Noida on Wednesday. The police are investigating the incident with suspicions pointing towards it being a case of suicide.

Inspector Arvind Kumar, in-charge of the Bisarkh police station, said that on March 13, at 5:30 pm, the police received information that Ansh (14), a seventh-grade student residing in a society within Supertech Eco Village 3 group housing society in Bisrakh had fallen from his flat on the 22nd floor. Upon receiving this information, Inspector Kumar promptly arrived at the scene.

"The boy died on the spot after falling from the 22nd floor of a residential tower of the society. Further legal proceedings in the case are underway," police said.

Boy's class 7 result was awaited

A police officer mentioned that the boy, whose parents are music teachers, had recently completed his annual examinations for the seventh grade, and the results are anticipated to be announced on Thursday.

The officer said that the family resides in a flat on the second floor of the building, whereas the boy allegedly jumped from the 22nd floor. "The family could not confirm if the boy was under any pressure of studies or exam results or what prompted him to take the extreme step. The family has wished for no further investigation in the case," the officer said.

Class 12 student jumped from 22nd floor

Earlier, on February 22, a class 12 student in the nearby Mahagun Mywoods Society died after allegedly jumping off the 22nd floor of his building, shortly after completing a board examination, as reported by the police.

Although the precise motive for this drastic action was not determined, authorities mentioned that the student, approximately 19 years old, had faced difficulties in passing the exam the previous year as well.

Mental health professionals advocate that suicides can be prevented if individuals such as parents, siblings, spouses, or friends, are able to identify behavioral changes in a person and engage in open communication to bolster their self-esteem.

In Uttar Pradesh, the police frequently encourage individuals, including students from schools and colleges, to reach out for assistance by dialing the emergency number 112 if they experience suicidal thoughts.

