Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh: 25-year-old cop shoots himself dead in Bareilly.

Uttar Pradesh news: A 25-year-old Uttar Pradesh Police constable allegedly shot himself in the head in this district on Friday (March 8), police said. Arun Yadav of Amroha district had been on duty at Gularia Gauri Shankar Temple in the Sirauli area till the evening. After returning to his room, he allegedly switched off his mobile phone and shot himself, they said.

Hearing the sound of gunfire, police and locals rushed to his room and found Yadav lying injured. He was taken to a nearby hospital and then to the district hospital where he succumbed, the police said. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manush Pareek and other officials reached Sirauli police station and analysed Yadav's mobile phone. They also spoke to his colleagues to ascertain the possible reasons behind his suspected suicide.

Death due to personal reasons

The police believe Yadav shot himself due to family reasons. Senior Superintendent of Police Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan said efforts are underway to ascertain the reasons behind Yadav's suicide. His family is being contacted and his call details are being checked.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh: Five of family killed, four others injured after LPG cylinders explode in Kakori