Uttar Pradesh: ED raids premises of jailed SP MLA Irfan Solanki, his brother under PMLA in Kanpur

A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids at the premises of jailed Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Irfan Solanki in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. According to the information, the probe agency team is currently present at Solanki's Jajmau residence. Meanwhile, the premises of Solanki's brother, Arsad, are also being raided under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Notably, Solanki has been lodged in Maharajganj jail for the last one year after being accused of land encroachment by a woman, with more than a dozen cases filed against him.

Raids at Solanki's close aide

Additionally, the investigating agency is conducting search operations at builder Haji Wasi's residence. Wasi, closely associated with Irfan Solanki, is accused in the arson attack in Kanpur in 2022, along with several other individuals of Bangladeshi origin.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

