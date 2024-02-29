Thursday, February 29, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. Akhilesh Yadav likely to skip CBI summons in illegal mining case

Akhilesh Yadav likely to skip CBI summons in illegal mining case

In a move indicating defiance, Akhilesh Yadav has chosen to abstain from appearing before the CBI in connection with the illegal mining case. This decision is likely to intensify the legal standoff between the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and the investigative agency.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Lucknow Updated on: February 29, 2024 11:22 IST
Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses the meeting.

Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav has decided not to comply with the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) summons related to the illegal mining case, signaling a stance of non-cooperation in the ongoing investigation. According to a senior party leader and close associate of Akhilesh Yadav, the party's office is already bustling with several meetings regarding preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, making it unlikely for Akhilesh Yadav to travel to Delhi tomorrow.

Party commitments take precedence

Sources revealed that Yadav's agenda for the day includes attending a crucial meeting of the PDA (Picchda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak) at the party headquarters in Lucknow. As per the party spokesperson, there are no plans for Yadav to travel elsewhere.

Confirmation from party spokesperson

Speaking to PTI, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury affirmed Yadav's commitment to the scheduled meeting in Lucknow. He dismissed any possibility of Yadav traveling to Delhi for the CBI inquiry.

"Akhileshji will attend a meeting of PDA at the party office today." "He is not going anywhere. He will be attending a meeting in Lucknow," Rajendra Chowdhury said.

Yadav's status in the investigation

Officials clarified that Yadav is summoned as a witness, not as an accused, in the illegal mining cases dating back to his tenure as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Background of the case

The cases under investigation revolved around alleged irregularities in the issuance of mining leases during 2012-16, with accusations of permitting illegal mining activities despite a ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal.

Yadav's response to the notice

Reacting to the notice issued by the CBI, Yadav criticised the BJP, suggesting political motives behind the timing of the inquiry. He implied that such notices tend to coincide with election periods, questioning the BJP's motives and performance.

Ongoing political tensions

Yadav's remarks hinted at ongoing political tensions between the Samajwadi Party and the ruling BJP, with accusations and counter-accusations a common feature in the run-up to elections.

 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement