Akhilesh Yadav likely to skip CBI summons in illegal mining case

Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav has decided not to comply with the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) summons related to the illegal mining case, signaling a stance of non-cooperation in the ongoing investigation. According to a senior party leader and close associate of Akhilesh Yadav, the party's office is already bustling with several meetings regarding preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, making it unlikely for Akhilesh Yadav to travel to Delhi tomorrow.

Party commitments take precedence

Sources revealed that Yadav's agenda for the day includes attending a crucial meeting of the PDA (Picchda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak) at the party headquarters in Lucknow. As per the party spokesperson, there are no plans for Yadav to travel elsewhere.

Confirmation from party spokesperson

Speaking to PTI, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury affirmed Yadav's commitment to the scheduled meeting in Lucknow. He dismissed any possibility of Yadav traveling to Delhi for the CBI inquiry.

"Akhileshji will attend a meeting of PDA at the party office today." "He is not going anywhere. He will be attending a meeting in Lucknow," Rajendra Chowdhury said.

Yadav's status in the investigation

Officials clarified that Yadav is summoned as a witness, not as an accused, in the illegal mining cases dating back to his tenure as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Background of the case

The cases under investigation revolved around alleged irregularities in the issuance of mining leases during 2012-16, with accusations of permitting illegal mining activities despite a ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal.

Yadav's response to the notice

Reacting to the notice issued by the CBI, Yadav criticised the BJP, suggesting political motives behind the timing of the inquiry. He implied that such notices tend to coincide with election periods, questioning the BJP's motives and performance.

Ongoing political tensions

Yadav's remarks hinted at ongoing political tensions between the Samajwadi Party and the ruling BJP, with accusations and counter-accusations a common feature in the run-up to elections.