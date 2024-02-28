Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP paper leak case: 4 accused arrested, materials including mark sheet recovered

At least 4 people have been arrested by the SOG Surveillance Cell, STF Unit Gorakhpur and Etawah Police in connection to the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Paper Leak case. The recovered items include candidates' marksheet, admit card, blank cheque, mobile phone and laptop.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that injustice done to the youth is a national sin and added that his government will adopt the policy of zero tolerance towards those who play with the future of the youth.

The chief minister's remarks come a day after the Uttar Pradesh government cancelled the recently held police constable recruitment examination following allegations of question paper leak and ordered a re-test within six months.

More than 48 lakh candidates appeared in the examination conducted on February 17 and 18 across the state. Adityanath on this occasion congratulated the youth selected in different departments for joining the services of the state, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

