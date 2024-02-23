UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam: Paper leak was done in planned manner, says FIR

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Paper leak in UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam done planned manner

In a big revelation in the paper leak case in the constable recruitment examination of UP Police case, it has been found that it was a pre-planned incident. While registering the FIR, Police Inspector Ram Babu Singh, posted at Mohan Lal Ganj police station in Lucknow, Krishnanagar police station, said that on February 18, police recruitment examination was being held at City Modern Academy School, Alinagar Sunhra.

Evening shift paper was leaked at 12:56 pm

Police Inspector further said that Junior Engineer Irrigation Department Static Magistrate Ambrish Kumar Verma, Junior Engineer Public Works Department Lucknow Static Magistrate Saurabh Yadav and Center Administrator Priyanka Soni were on duty at the center in the second shift of the examination. At around 4:55 pm, Room No. 24 Inspector Vandana Kanojia and Vishwanath Singh informed that the candidate Satya Aman Kumar was filling the OMR sheet by copying from the slip. On this information, when the candidate was searched, various question slips were recovered from him. When he was interrogated, he confessed that around 12 o'clock, one of his acquaintances, Neeraj, had sent him the answers on his WhatsApp, which he had written on a slip of paper and was copying from it.

Paper leaked in a planned manner

According to Inspector Ram Babu, when the candidate's mobile kept in the strong room of the exam centre was checked, handwritten replies were sent on his WhatsApp at 12:56 pm from Neeraj's number. When it was matched with the question paper distributed at the matching centre, everyone was surprised to see that all the answers sent on WhatsApp were matching with the question paper. The answers sent during the day were different from the number of question papers of the evening shift, but all the questions matched the answers. In such a situation, this paper of the examination held in the second shift of February 18 has been leaked in a planned manner.