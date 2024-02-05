Bill to curb exam paper leaks introduced in Parliament: Key points

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

A Bill seeking to deal with malpractices and irregularities in competitive exams with iron fist, having provisions for as long as 10 years of jail term and a fine up to Rs 1 crore was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday (February 5). The Bill, named as ‘The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024’ was tabled by Union Minister Jitendra Singh in the Lower House in the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament. The proposed law is not meant to target the students, but will act against organised gangs, mafia elements and those indulging in malpractices and will not even spare government officials found in collusion with them.

The move comes against the backdrop of cancellation of several competitive exams like the teacher recruitment exam in Rajasthan, Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group-D posts in Haryana, recruitment exam for junior clerks in Gujarat and constable recruitment examination in Bihar following question paper leaks.

Here are the key points of the Bill:

The Bill proposes a high-level national technical committee on public examinations that will make recommendations to make the computerised examination process more secure.

The committee will lay down the protocols for insulating digital platforms, devising ways and means for developing foolproof IT security systems, ensuring electronic surveillance of examination centres and formulating national standards and services for both IT and physical infrastructure to be deployed for the conduct of such examinations.

The Bill seeks to deter the nefarious elements from being involved in malpractices to deploy solver gangs, or use impersonation methods and indulge in paper leaks.

The Bill aims to bring to the fore greater transparency, fairness and credibility to the public examination systems, while also reassuring the youth that their hard work and genuine and sincere efforts will not go in vain and will be rewarded, and their future is safe.

President Murmu on youths

Addressing a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament at the beginning of the Budget session on January 31, President Droupadi Murmu had said the government is aware of the concerns of the youth regarding irregularities in examinations.

"Therefore, it has been decided to enact a new law to deal sternly with such malpractices," she had said.

(With PTI inputs)

