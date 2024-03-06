Wednesday, March 06, 2024
     
Uttar Pradesh: Five of family killed, four others injured after LPG cylinders explode in Kakori

Two LPG cylinders exploded due to a short circuit at a house in Karokri's Hata Hazrat Saheb Kasba, causing injuries to a total of nine people of a family. Out of them, five succummed to their injuries at the hospital.

Reported By : Ruchi Kumar Edited By : Anurag Roushan
Lucknow
Updated on: March 06, 2024 6:32 IST
Breaking News
Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

In a tragic incident, at least five people of a family were killed and four others sustained injuries in a fire caused by the LPG cylinders blast in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The incident occurred at a house in the Kakori region on Tuesday at around 10:30 pm. 

Short circuit led to explosion

According to the information, two cylinders exploded due to a short circuit at a house in Karokri's Hata Hazrat Saheb Kasba, causing injuries to a total of nine people. Following this, they were rushed to a hospital where five of them succumbed to injuries. Meanwhile, the remaining four people are still being treated at the hospital. 

Fire brought under control

It should be noted here that the fire was brought under control with the help of the local police force and fire brigade team and advance legal action is being taken.

Further details are awaited. 

