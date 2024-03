Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Blast at a cafe in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: At least four people have been injured after a blast occured at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar on ITPL road on Friday.

The reason for the explosion is yet to be ascertained. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

A video has surfaced showing the blast site near The Rameshwaram Cafe. Police and fire department officials were present in the area to assess the situation.

Among those injured, three of them are reported to be cafe's employees.

