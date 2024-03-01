Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Video: The moment when explosion hits famous eatery joint

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: At least nine people were injured after a blast occurred at The Rameshwaram Cafe, a famous eatery in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Friday. The explosion took place at around 1:15 pm when several people were present at the cafe for lunch.

A video of the incident has now surfaced showing the exact moment when the blast rocked the cafe. Take a look.

Earlier, it was reported to be a cylinder blast, however, this angle was later ruled out by the police.

As of now, all angles whether it was a cylinder blast or something else, is being probed.