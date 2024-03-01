Friday, March 01, 2024
     
Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Video: The moment when explosion hits famous eatery joint

The blast in Bengaluru's famous eatery The Rameshwaram Cafe took place on Friday noon. Several people were present inside the cafe when the explosion took place.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 01, 2024 18:41 IST
The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru
Image Source : INDIA TV The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: At least nine people were injured after a blast occurred at The Rameshwaram Cafe, a famous eatery in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Friday. The explosion took place at around 1:15 pm when several people were present at the cafe for lunch. 

A video of the incident has now surfaced showing the exact moment when the blast rocked the cafe. Take a look. 

Earlier, it was reported to be a cylinder blast, however, this angle was later ruled out by the police. 

As of now, all angles whether it was a cylinder blast or something else, is being probed.

