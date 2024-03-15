Noida: Class 12 girl falls from 18th floor while watering plants, dies

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative image

Noida: A Class 12 girl died allegedly after she slipped and fell off from the balcony of her 18th-floor apartment in a Noida Extension while watering plants on Thursday. The incident took place in the evening at the Himalaya Pride Society in the Bisarkh police station area.

The police suspect that the incident may be an accidental death. They believe that the 18-year-old girl accidentally slipped on water, which she may have spilled on the floor, and then tripped over the railing.

"The girl, who was a Class 12 student, died on the spot after falling from the balcony in the Himalaya Pride Society in the Bisarkh police station area," a police spokesperson said.

Upon receiving notification of the incident, a local police team rushed to the spot for inspection. Subsequently, further legal proceedings were initiated.

A senior officer told the news agency PTI that the girl, whose parents are teachers, had recently received the results of her previous school examinations and had successfully passed them. "It appears that while watering the plants she slipped and fell off the balcony," the officer said.

The incident occurred a day after a Class 7 student tragically passed away, allegedly after jumping from the 22nd floor of his building in a nearby society. This incident is suspected to be a case of suicide, possibly stemming from exam pressure.

A police officer mentioned that the boy, whose parents are music teachers, had recently completed his annual examinations for the seventh grade, and the results are anticipated to be announced on Thursday.

The officer said that the family resides in a flat on the second floor of the building, whereas the boy allegedly jumped from the 22nd floor. "The family could not confirm if the boy was under any pressure of studies or exam results or what prompted him to take the extreme step. The family has wished for no further investigation in the case," the officer said.

(With PTI inputs)

