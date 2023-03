Follow us on Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out in Delhi

A massive fire broke out at slums near Sultanpuri Road, Delhi at the wee hours on Friday. 15 fire tenders were present at the spot to control the fire.

"The situation is under control. Robots are also being used to extinguish the fire. No casualties reported so far," said AK Jaiswal, Divisional Fire Officer, Delhi.

(More details are awaited)