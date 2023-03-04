Kerala: Massive fire breaks out at Brahamapuram waste plant; Navy extends help

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/MANISH PRASAD Once the rescue operation began at least 5000 liters of water were sprayed in the active fire zones.

The Southern Naval Command helped the local authorities to fight a blazing fire that broke out at the Brahmapuram waste plant on Saturday.

Naval fire tenders were deployed at the site to augment the efforts of the local administration.

An aerial recce by a naval helicopter was undertaken to assess the extent of the fire.

An aerial recce by a naval helicopter was undertaken to assess the extent of the fire.

Once the rescue operation began at least 5000 liters of water were sprayed in the active fire zones.

Moreover, additional firefighting teams and resources were activated to augment the efforts of the district administration.

Naval ALH of INS Garuda was deployed with Large Area Aerial Liquid Dispersion Equipment (LAALDE) to drop water buckets on the affected areas.

All efforts are in progress with the local agencies and authorities to control the spread of fire.

