Fire at Indonesian oil depot kills 14; thousands evacuated | Details

Indonesia: A large fire on Friday broke out at a fuel storage depot in Indonesia's capital. As per the reports, 14 persons died, dozens were injured and thousands of nearby residents were evacuated. The fuel storage depot is near a densely populated area in the Tanah Meah neighbourhood in North Jakarta.

Fuel storage station supplies 25 percent of Indonesia's fuel needs

As per reports, the fuel storage station supplies 25 percent of Indonesia's fuel needs and is operated by a state-run oil and gas company. At least 180 firefighters and 37 fire engines were struggling to contain the blaze in the nearby neighbourhood, fire officials said.

Fire broke out when a pipeline ruptured during heavy rain

Video of the fire broadcast on television showed hundreds of people in the community running in panic while thick plumes of black smoke and orange flames filled the sky and firefighters battled the blaze. A preliminary investigation showed the fire broke out when a pipeline ruptured during heavy rain, possibly from a lightning strike, said Eko Kristiawan, Pertamina's area manager. He said the fire would not disrupt the country's fuel supply.

People living in the residential area were still being evacuated

Satriadi Gunawan, who heads Jakarta's fire and rescue department, said people living in the residential area were still being evacuated and were being taken to a nearby village hall and a mosque. “The fire caused several explosions and quickly spread to residential houses,” Gunawan said.

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Dudung Abdurachman, who visited the site, said at least 14 people were dead and 42 had been hospitalized, some with severe burns.

(with inputs from agencies)

