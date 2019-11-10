Image Source : PTI Woman attempts suicide after killing husband with lover, child dies

A day after a woman and her lover attempted suicide at a lodge in Navi Mumbai, which ended in the death of her two-year-old daughter, police have booked the duo for murder, an official said.

Liji Kurien (29) and Vahasim Abdul Kadir (35), residents of Kerala, tried to end their lives by consuming pesticides at a lodge in Panvel on Saturday.

"The woman's two-year-old daughter was also force fed pesticides. When lodge staff broke open the door, all three were lying unconscious. The child died later. The duo are in JJ Hospital," he said.

Through their identity cards, Panvel police found out from their counterparts in Idukki district in Kerala that the two had allegedly killed the woman's husband Rijosh on October 31.

"They escaped to Mumbai. They tried to kill themselves after realising police were closing in on them. Rijosh's brother Jijosh approached Panvel police and registered a case against the couple," he said.

He said probe was underway and statements of Kurien and Kadir will be recorded when doctors treating them give the go-ahead.

