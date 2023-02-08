Uttar Pradesh: Parents kill 21-year-old daughter after finding pregnancy test kits with her

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Uttar Pradesh: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old girl was murdered by her parents after they found pregnancy test kits with their daughter. The incident took place in Tenn Shah Alamabad village in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi.

Parents suspected that their daughter was having a relationship and after they found pregnancy test kits with her, they strangled their daughter to death. The accused also took help from their relatives.

According to reports, the victim's parents after killing their daughter poured acid on her body in order to hide her identity. However, the accused including two relatives have been arrested.

Naresh, the father of the victim, had lodged a missing report of his daughter on February 3 whose mutilated body was found on February 7.

Police said that Naresh and his wife Shobha Devi strangled their daughter on February 3.

"To hide the identity, they poured battery acid on the body. Naresh's two brothers Gulab and Ramesh also helped them in hiding the body," cops said.

"Some pregnancy test kits were also found from her due to which Naresh suspected that his daughter had a relationship with some boy and was angry over this," the police added.

