Haridwar: BJP leader Amardeep shot dead at his residence; two arrested

BJP leader Amardeep was shot dead by an unidentified man in Jagjeetpur, Haridwar on Sunday night when he was at his residence.

The murder of Amardeep, a former president of Gurukul Kangri Vishwavidyalaya Student Union triggered outrage in the area.

Police swang into action following the crime and arrested two accused.

Further investigation is on into the matter and the situation is under control, said a police official on Monday.

Report: Sunil Pandey

