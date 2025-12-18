Star India batter ruled out of 5th T20I against South Africa in Ahmedabad Star India batter Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the fifth T20I against South Africa in Ahmedabad. He suffered a toe injury ahead of the 4th T20I in Lucknow. BCCI hasn't shared medical details about his injury yet or how long the cricketer will be out of action.

Ahmedabad :

Star India batter and team’s vice-captain, Shubman Gill, has been ruled out of the fifth T20I against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The opener was struggling with his form in the ongoing series, scoring only 32 runs in the first three games. His spot in the playing XI was under the scanner after several former cricketers and the fans argued that the likes of Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal could do a better job at the top of the order.

At such a delicate time for Gill, where the 26-year-old would be determined to prove his mettle, he suffered a toe injury and was ruled out of the series. In his absence, Samson is very likely to open the batting alongside Abhishek Sharma and in case the Kerala batter gets going, it could cement his spot in the playing XI.

In the meantime, BCCI hasn’t released the details of Gill’s injury or how long the player will be out of action. He has played some outrageous knocks in Ahmedabad in the past, particularly in the IPL, and hence, would be disappointed in missing out on the game.

India lead the series 2-1

India have had the upper hand so far in the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa. Be it with the bat or with the ball, the hosts have dominated, but yet, there are some concerns that the team management needs to address. Like Gill, captain Suryakumar Yadav, too, hasn’t been at his best. He has struggled to find momentum in the format that he used to dominate at one point.

His performance in the 5th T20I will be a matter of huge interest in the final T20I of the series. Apart from that, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is expected to return to the playing XI, after he was given a break in the third T20I, while the fourth game was called off due to excessive fog. India will now eye to register another win and clinch the series comfortably.