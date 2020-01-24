42-year-old man killed by wife, son over domestic feud; decomposed body recovered

Image Source : PTI Man found dead; wife, son arrested for murder

A woman and her son were arrested after her husband was found dead in Maharashtra's Solapur district. According to the police, the woman took the help of her son's friend to plot the murder of her own husband, over a domestic feud. The deceased was identified as 42-year-old Angadrao Suresh Ghuge, who was a resident of Bhalgaon in Barshi tehsil.

The incident came to light on last Friday when the police found the decomposed body of a man at Laul village in Madha tehsil, an official said. There were deep injuries on the body and it had been set on fire.

The police later found an abandoned Scorpio car with blood stains inside in Barshi. DNA samples from the unidentified body found in Laul matched with the blood.

The owner of the Scorpio, Sonu Pawar, told police that he had given the car on January 11 to Vishal Ghuge (19), and Ghuge had not returned the car even after a week.

The police questioned Ghuge, who allegedly admitted that he along with and his mother Jayashree killed Angadrao Ghuge, his father, as the deceased often quarelled with them over domestic issues.

Fed up with his behaviour, Vishal, his mother and three of his friends killed Angadrao, he allegedly told police.

The police arrested Vishal and his mother while a search was on for the remaining three accused, the officer said.

