Triple murder rocks Chandigarh; woman, two children found dead at home

Three people of a family were found murdered in Chandigarh in the wee hours of Thursday. The incident was reported from Manimajra in the city, where the family was attacked by unidentified assailants at nearly 1:30 am. The deceased included a woman and her two children, who were identified as Sarita Arora, her children Arjun (15) and Sanchi (20).

The incident came to light after a family friend, Karamveer Singh went to their house, to inform Sarita about her husband Sanjay Arora’s accident. He then called up the police and informed them about the mishap.

According to the police, Sanjay Arora runs a dairy business and has been admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Sources said Karamveer was contacted after all attempts to inform Arora’s family about the accident went in vain.

“Karamveer called up the police on finding the three bodies and blood all around. We are investigating the motive,” the police said.

Besides questioning Sanjay Arora, the police are trying to find out more about the family from relatives and neighbours.

