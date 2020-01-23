Maharashtra: 67-year-old retired cop kills daughter's stalker in Badlapur, arrested

67-year-old retired cop kills daughter's stalker in Maharashtra's Badlapur, arrested

In a shocking incident, a 67-year-old retired cop allegedly killed a man who purportedly stalked his daughter. Namdeo Koyende, a retired assistant sub-inspector, was arrested at Badlapurt on Wednesday for killing Sachin Shinde, who had befriended his widow daughter on a social media site.

The 30-year-old widow woman had met Shinde, resident of Surwal Chowk area of Badlapur East on several occasions. But after her father objected to their relationship because of his 'financial status,' she began avoiding him. Shinde was a labourer from Sangli.

Shinde allegedly used to follow her and try to meet her. She letter told her father of Shinde's attempts to her. Koyende had reprimanded Shinde over this once or twice but the latter did not mend his ways, a police officer said.

On Wednesday, however, when Koyende was taking his grandchild to school, he spotted Shinde in his neighbourhood and stabbed him with a knife.

Angered, the accused allegedly stabbed him to death.

Onlookers took Shinde to a hospital in Badlapur, where he was declared dead. “We have arrested Koyende, who was carrying a knife with an intention to kill Shinde,” Deepak Deshmukh, senior police inspector of Badlapur East police station told Mumbai Mirror.

The accused was arrested under IPC section 302 (murder) and further probe was on, the officer added.

Also Read: Man kills wife, two children before committing suicide in Lucknow

Also Read: Depressed man kills mother, wife, 3 minor daughters in Bihar