Man kills wife, two children before committing suicide in Lucknow

A man allegedly killed his wife and two children before committing suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. The police recovered the bodies inside a locked room of the house. A senior police official informed that the body of the man was found hanging by the ceiling of the house. The incident is of Gudamba police station area.

The police broke into the room as the room was locked from inside. According to primary information, the man killed his wife Aarti, daughter Neha (8) and son Naitik (9), and later committed suicide.

The man is identified as Pintu Gupta, a resident of Varanasi.

Post mortem will be conducted and investigation is underway.