Bullet-ridden bodies of doctors recovered from car in Delhi's Rohini; extra-marital affair suspected

The bodies of a man and a woman with bullet injuries were recovered from a car under mysterious circumstances in Delhi. The incident was reported from Rohini area of the national capital. The deceased were doctors by profession and were identified as 62-year-old Omprakash Kukreja and 55-year-old Sudipta Mukherjee.

The bullet-ridden bodies of the two doctors were first spotted by locals who were on a morning walk in the area at 7:45 am. Later, the police were informed about the incident.

A bullet was found in the man's hand, according to which a probe on suicide will be done.

Prima facie, it appears the man had shot the woman in her chest and later committed suicide by shooting himself.

Upon inquiry, the police found that both the doctors were working together at a private nursing home in the capital. According to the police, the two allegedly had an extra-marital affair, which could be the reason behind their murder or suicide.

The police, however, have not given an official word on the reason behind the deaths of the two.

Dr. Sudipta's son is settled outside India, while Kukreja used to reside in Rohini with his wife and son.

Meanwhile, the bodies of both the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

