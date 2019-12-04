Shame! Man killed; wife, daughter raped by 'sex maniac' in UP home

In a shameful act, a woman and her daughter were raped while they were in unconscious state in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh last week. This incident took place while the woman along with her husband and children was sleeping in a room when the accused attacked them. The accused has been identified as Nasiruddin attacked the family on November 24.

The 28-year-old man allegedly killed the 35-year-old husband, beating him with a brick. Later, he thrashed the woman and her children, just enough to make them unconscious. He then remained at the crime scene for more than three hours and raped the woman and her 10-year-old daughter after injuring them grievously with a blunt object at their home.

The police have arrested the accused for battering a couple and their infant boy to death and injuring their other two children. Thee police said that the accused is a sexually deviant (sex maniac) person.

"Five people were sleeping in a room. He went in and first attacked the husband and wife with a brick. He ensured that the husband was dead, whereas the wife and children were unconscious. We also got to know that before committing the crime, he bought a 'sex pill' and contraceptives. He told us he used contraceptives so that police didn't find evidence of rape against him," Azamgarh police chief Triveni Singh said.

"He remained at the scene for three hours and raped the woman and the girl. He left them naked, just putting a piece of cloth over them" the officer added. The heinous crime resulted in the death of the woman -- who succumbed to her injuries.

The couple’s daughter and their other son were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Azamgarh where they were stated to be stable, said police.

The accused also recorded the crime on his mobile phone and later showed the video to his sister-in-law.​ Nasiruddin was arrested from his house on the basis of circumstantial evidence, police said.

