Bengal: 6-year-old raped by school teacher inside classroom

6-year-old girl raped in classroom by teacher

In yet another incident of outraging the modesty of a girl, a 6-year-old student was allegedly raped inside her classroom by a teacher in West Bengal. The incident was reported at a government school in Darjeeling district of the state. According to the police, the girl was raped while other students were playing outside the classroom.

According to a report with the Hindustan Times, the accused teacher, identified as 51-year-old Chandraman Khawas has been arrested.

The accused has also been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the report said.

The incident came to light after the mother of the child filed a complaint on Sunday, following which the accused teacher was arrested.

According to the investigation, the minor was raped inside the classroom on Thursday when other students were playing outside. The child had narrated the ordeal to her mother, but she refused to believe her. But she later complained of pain in private parts and the mother approached the police.

Medical examination has confirmed rape, police sources were quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Tshering Dahal, chairperson of the primary school board, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, has asked the police to take stern action against the accused.

