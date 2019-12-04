Semi-burnt body of woman found in Bihar's Samastipur, investigation underway

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Semi-burnt body of woman found in Bihar

A semi-burnt body of a woman was found in Bihar's Samastipur early on Wednesday. The police had found the body in Warisnagar area and further investigations into the case are underway. The identity of the woman could yet not be established.

In another case, the body of a 23-year-old woman was found on the roadside in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. The body of an infant was also recovered with that of the woman. According to the police, the incident was reported from Maddipadu Mandal area of the district.

Both the incidents come nearly a week after the charred body of a 26-year-old doctor was found in Hyderabad. The four accused in the case had gangraped the victim and had suffocated her to death.

They later burnt her body to hide the identity of the deceased.

The incident has sparked outrage across the nation as chorus for justice grew loud. All the four accused have been arrested by the police and are lodged in a prison.

