15-year-old PUBG addict spends over ₹2 lakh from grandfather's pension for in-app purchases

A 65-year-old resident of Delhi was left in a state of shock after he received a notification stating he had only Rs 275 in his bank account. He immediately lodged a complaint with the Timarpur police station and said he suspected foul play. Once the investigations were on, it was revealed that the man's 15-year-old grandson had squandered his pension, amounting to over Rs 2 lakh and had splurged it on PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds), which has recently been banned in India.
The investigation revealed that money had been transferred from the account to a Paytm wallet through OTP. The Paytm wallet was traced to a 23-year-old man named Pankaj Kumar who confessed that his friend had been using the wallet.
The friend turned out to be the man's grandson.
The 15-year-old, who was apprehended by the police, said that he had been playing PUBG for a few months and wanted to make purchases for which he used his grandfather's pension. He also said that he had deleted the OTP text messages from his grandfather's phone.