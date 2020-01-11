Image Source : FILE Man kills wife over extramarital affair in UP

A 30-year-old woman died after her husband slit her throat over the alleged extramarital affair in Akbarpur village here, police said on Saturday. Baidnath killed his wife allegedly after finding her in a compromising position with another man of the village on Thursday, Circle Officer Akhand Pratap Singh said.

He slit her throat with a sickle, the CO said, adding that a police team, which rushed to the village after being informed by the villagers about the incident, arrested the accused with the murder weapon.

A case has been registered on the basis of the report filed by the family of the woman and a probe initiated. The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

