Lucknow encounter: Criminal carrying reward of Rs 1 lakh arrested; pistol, cartridges recovered

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Police recovered a pistol and cartridges from Rahul Singh's possession.

Highlights According to police, Rahul Singh was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head

Rahul Singh was on the run and was wanted in a case of robbery in Lucknow

He is undergoing treatment at a Lucknow hospital. His condition is said to be stable

A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head was arrested after an encounter in Lucknow on Thursday night. The arrested man, identified as Rahul Singh, was on the run and was wanted in a case of robbery.

According to police, Rahul was injured in the gunfight in Hasanganj locality and nabbed subsequently. He is undergoing treatment at a city hospital. His condition is said to be stable. Police recovered a pistol and cartridges from his possession.

Rahul was wanted in a robbery case at a jewellery shop in the Aliganj area of the capital city where one employee was shot dead.

Under the BJP government’s policy of zero tolerance against crime and criminals in Uttar Pradesh, one criminal was killed every 12 days in the last five years. As per record, 158 criminals have been killed by cops since 2017.