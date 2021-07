Follow us on Image Source : PTI Probe was on to ascertain the identity of the woman and nab those behind her killing, an offical said.

The headless body of an unidentified woman was found on Monday at Booigaon beach in Vasai, police said. A case of murder and destruction of evidence has been registered after the corpse was found packed in a suitcase, an official said.

Probe was on to ascertain the identity of the woman and nab those behind her killing, he said.

