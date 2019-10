Image Source : FILE Image for representation

Foreign currencies valued at Rs 4.53 lakh have been seized from a passenger before he could board a flight to Sharjah from here, Customs officials said on Saturday.

Mohamed Azharudin from Ariyalur, 50 km from here, was intercepted on suspicion and his luggage was checked, the officials said.

The check yielded Canadian dollars, Euros and Swiss francs totalling Rs 4.53 lakh, they said adding Azharudin was being interrogated.

