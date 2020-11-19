Delhi businessman beheaded, body thrown off Rajdhani Express in Gujarat

Image Source : FILE REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

A Delhi-based businessman was killed by the fiance of a woman he was in a relationship with. The 46-year-old was beaten up, stabbed and decapitated by the killer who stuffed his body in a suitcase on Rajdhani Express and dumped it on the way to Goa near Bharuch, TOI quoted police as saying.

The deceased was identified as Neeraj Gupta, a financier who was a resident of Model Town in northwest Delhi. The prime accused, Mohammed Zubair, his fiancee Faizal and her mother Shaheen Naaz have been arrested. The incident took place on the night of November 13. A friend of the businessman had lodged a missing report on November 14 when he didn't return home. The call detail records and Gupta's location were obtained, but he could not be traced, the report mentioned.

Gupta's wife lodged a police complaint of kidnapping, naming Faizal as the suspect as her husband had been having an affair with her for several years. Faizal used to work at Gupta's office in Karol Bagh and was having an affair with him for around 10 years.