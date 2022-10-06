Delhi: 58-year-old cop dies by committing suicide at residence in Punjabi Bagh

Thursday, October 06, 2022
     
PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: October 06, 2022 12:57 IST
Highlights

  • The deceased has been identified as Benny, a resident of Police Colony in Punjabi Bagh
  • He was recently admitted to MGS Hospital due to chronic disease and other health issues
  • The body has been shifted to the mortuary of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for further proceedings

Delhi news: A Police sub-inspector (SI) allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in the Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Thursday (October 6).

The deceased has been identified as Benny (58), a resident of Police Colony in Punjabi Bagh, they said, adding he was posted in the Outer district.

The police said the information about the incident was received at around 8:50 pm on Wednesday (October 5).

The SI was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room and there was a slit on the wrist of his left arm. Family members of the deceased raised no suspicion, a senior police officer said.

He was recently admitted to MGS Hospital due to chronic disease and other health issues and was on medical leave till October 3. He had joined back his duty on Tuesday, he said.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for further proceedings, police said.

