Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Caught on camera: Odisha woman thrashes 15-month-old child, says 'hunger made me do it'

A heartwrenching video of a woman mercilessly beating her child has gone viral of social media. The incident got captured in a CCTV camera which shows a 15-month-old baby being kicked and strangulated by the woman. The incident has come to the fore from Sorabha Paika Sahi of Gop in Puri district in Odisha.

According to report, the toddler’s father, Chakradhar Nayak had installed CCTV camera in his house suspecting that his wife was assaulting the child. The couple reportedly has a strained relationship, said sources.

The woman's husband to file a complaint against her. Chakradhar has lodged a complaint after furnishing the CCTV footage with Gop police which has communicated the matter to Puri Child Welfare Committee. Reports said the man himself had posted the video in social media.

The video shows the mother is mercilessly beating of the child. She goes to the extent of caning the child, as the latter rolls on the floor seething in pain, the police said.

In the complaint filed, the father of the child alleged that the woman frequently assaults her child in this manner. He has also alleged that his wife tortures his parents most of the time.

The woman's husband wanted to keep an eye on her and had thus installed the CCTV camera at his home, where the woman was caught beating the couple's son, police said.

However, the woman has denied the allegations by the husband. The woman instead has alleged that her husband and in-laws have always tortured her. They sometimes even don't give her food to eat.

She was going through some difficulties and due to hunger, had reacted by hitting her child, she added. The local police are carrying out an investigation in the case.

